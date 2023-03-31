‘Queen The Greatest Live’ Episode 11: “We Are The Champions”

Queen Production Ltd.

Queen is back with episode 11 of their weekly YouTube series Queen The Greatest Live, where this time the band gives fans a look at their epic set closer, “We Are The Champions.”

The clip features footage from the end of their 1977 News of the World U.S. tour, where they first introduced the song as their “grand finale,” featuring the band bathed in a cloud of dry ice.

“We Are The Champions” is very triumphal,” Brian May has said about the tune. “It fits the occasion, whatever the occasion might be,” adding, “We always end our show with it because it’s the best last song we know.”

Coming next week: “Queen – Who Wants to Live Forever.”

