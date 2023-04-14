‘Queen The Greatest Live’ – episode 13: stage wear

Queen Productions Ltd.

Queen is back with episode 13 of their year-long YouTube series Queen The Greatest Live, this time taking a look at the band’s iconic stage wear.

Not surprisingly, Brian May and Roger Taylor share that it was frontman Freddie Mercury who had the biggest impact on what the band looked like on stage.

“The clothes are part of it, and no one was more aware of that than Freddie,” May shares. “Freddie really pioneered a lot of stuff…And what we tried to do was, I guess, call on the traditions of opera and other art forms and make the costumes speak for us, make them part of the storytelling.”

Roger adds, “For Freddie it was an aspect of the live show that he reveled in, and he particularly enjoyed surprising his fellow band members, as much as he did the fans.” He notes, “You know, we could have gone ‘don’t be so ridiculous,’ but because it was Fred, it was ‘yeah, come on. That’s brilliant.’ You know, why not?”

