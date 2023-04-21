‘Queen The Greatest Live’ – episode 14: “Ogre Battle”

Queen Productions Ltd.

Queen is back with the latest installment of their YouTube series Queen The Greatest Live, with this week’s episode taking another look at their iconic stage wear — this time with a special performance of the track “Ogre Battle.”

The performance is from their 1975 Christmas Eve show at the Hammersmith Odeon, which was broadcast live on BBC TV and radio, and eventually released as A Night At The Odeon.

The concert featured an ambitious production from the band, including elaborate lighting that flooded the stage in a green glow. And the band went for it with their look, as well, with Freddie Mercury in a chest-baring white satin catsuit and Brian May in a winged cape. The pair also wore contrasting nail colors, Mercury with black and May with white.

“The black and white stuff we got into – it’s all designed to be dramatic,” May explained in a previous episode. “It’s designed to accentuate our movements and accentuate the moods of the songs.”

