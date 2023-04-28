‘Queen The Greatest Live’ – episode 15: “Sheer Heart Attack”

Queen Production Ltd.

Queen continues their in depth look at their iconic stage wear in episode 15 of their weekly YouTube series, Queen The Greatest Live.

This week the band focuses on three classic performances of the Roger Taylor-penned track “Sheer Heart Attack,” showing the evolution of frontman Freddie Mercury’s style in the ’70s and ’80s.

The first clip was shot in December, 1977 at Houston’s The Summit, with Mercury rocking a silver sequin catsuit with an opening down to the navel. That’s followed by a December, 1979 performance at London’s Hammersmith Odeon, with Freddie in red leather pants. It ends at the Montreal Forum in November, 1981, with Freddie donning tiny white shorts and a red neckerchief.

Coming up next week – “Under Pressure.”

