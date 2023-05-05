‘Queen The Greatest Live’ – episode 16: “Under Pressure”

Queen Production Ltd.

Queen is once again highlighting their unique stage wear in the latest edition of their weekly YouTube series, Queen The Greatest Live.

In this week’s episode, the band highlights the looks from four performances of their ’80s hit “Under Pressure,” which was recorded as a duet with David Bowie.

The live clips come from the band’s June 5, 1982, performance at the Milton Keynes Bowl in Buckinghamshire, England; a May 1985 concert in Japan; their historic June 27, 1986, concert in Budapest, Hungary; and finally, clips from their July 1986 homecoming shows at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The London shows, in which Mercury wore a yellow military-style jacket designed by Diana Moseley, wound up being their last-ever performances in London.

