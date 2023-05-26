‘Queen The Greatest Live’ – Episode 19: “Dragon Attack”

Queen Production Ltd.

Queen is back with episode 19 of their weekly YouTube series Queen The Greatest Live, and they are once again looking at what makes a great set list, this time focusing on adding deep cuts to a show.

Of course, every Queen concert will contain the hits like “We Will Rock You,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” etc., but with so much great music, Queen likes to throw in some album tracks that fans may not expect. In this episode they showcase a performance “Dragon Attack,” recorded at the Milton Keynes Bowl in Buckinghamshire, England on June 5, 1982.

“Dragon Attack” was featured on Queen’s 1980 album The Game, and was released as the B-side to “Another One Bites the Dust.” The band played the track live consistently between 1980 and 1985.

And coming up next week – “Is This the World We Created.”

