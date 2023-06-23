‘Queen The Greatest Live’ – episode 22: “We Will Rock You”

Queen Production Ltd.

Queen is back with episode 22 of their weekly YouTube series, Queen The Greatest Live, and this week they’re once again looking at the process of adapting songs for the stage. The new episode focuses on their classic tour closer, “We Will Rock You,” and how it has evolved over the years.

The clip features an archival performance of the News of the World track at Budapest’s Népstadion on July 27, 1986, which comes close to the studio version, with another clip from a 1977 Houston, Texas, concert showing a completely different and sped up version of the song.

The video also features a performance from Queen’s 1982 concert at Milton Keynes Bowl in England, as well as a performance at the Montreal Forum in November 1981, where “We Will Rock You” actually opened the show.

Next week – “Another One Bites The Dust.”

