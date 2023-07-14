‘Queen The Greatest Live’ – Episode 25: “Seven Seas of Rhye”

Queen Production Ltd.

Queen is back with episode 35 of their weekly YouTube series Queen the Greatest Live, and they continue to look at the process of adapting songs live for the stage, this time focusing on the track “Seven Seas Of Rhye.”

The episode features a performance of the song on the second night of the band’s two-night stand at London’s Rainbow Theatre in November 1974. The performance shows Queen’s ability to recreate their elaborate studio sound live without the use of any backing tapes or additional musicians.

The Rainbow shows were released as a box set in 2014, and at the time, Roger Taylor noted, “When I listen to Queen Live At The Rainbow now, I find it extraordinary. I’d forgotten how heavy we were…”

“Seven Seas Of Rhye” was the second single off the band’s 1974 album Queen II, which also featured the hit “Killer Queen.” “Seven Seas of Rhye” became the band’s first Top 10 single in the U.K.

