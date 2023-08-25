‘Queen The Greatest Live’ — Episode 30: “The Fans”

Queen Production Ltd.

Queen‘s special relationship with their fans is the subject of the latest episode of their weekly YouTube series, Queen the Greatest Live.

When it comes to their concerts, Queen makes it a point to connect with their fans regardless of how big the spectacle is onstage.

“I think we have a very personal relationship with the audience,” Brian May shares. “We don’t get lost in being gods with the costumes and lights. We’re still human and we like the interaction. I think that’s something which is a little different.”

Roger Taylor adds that it’s important for them to “involve the audience” in their shows and not be like bands who feel they’re “too cool” for their crowd. He notes, “I mean, I remember some bands, the guitar player might even face the back. It’s just f****** rude, you know?”

Queen makes sure the audience has extra fun with their call-and-response songs like “We Will Rock You,” and it’s so important that if the band doesn’t get a reaction to a tune, it may change the set list.

May explains, “The audience are fashioning what we play, and I think they know that. Of course, you go for the things which produce a reaction, whether it’s happy or sad – but some kind of reaction.”

In the past, if the band wasn’t getting the reaction they wanted, they could always count on frontman Freddie Mercury to change that. Taylor notes, “He was incredible. He could just shout, ‘Come on!’, and then everybody would get up…”

