‘Queen The Greatest Live’ episode eight: “One Vision”

Queen Production Ltd.

Queen continues their look at classic opening numbers with episode eight of their year-long YouTube series Queen The Greatest Live.

Wrapping up the deep dive into the opening of a show, this week’s episode focuses on their 1986 Magic Stadium Tour, which had them kicking off shows with the A Kind of Magic track “One Vision.”

The clip features footage of the opening of their Wembley Stadium shows, the first time the band had played the venue since 1985’s Live Aid. It features frontman Freddie Mercury wearing his iconic military-style yellow jacket designed by Diana Moseley.

Released in November, 1985, “One Vision” was written by all four members of Queen, with Roger Taylor handling the lyric duties. The tune became the opener for the entire run of their 1986 U.K. and European tour, which included the band’s very last show ever with Mercury, on August 9 in Knebworth Park, U.K.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.