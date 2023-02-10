Queen The Greatest Live episode four gives sneak peek at sound check

Queen Production Ltd.

Queen is back with the latest edition of their YouTube series Queen The Greatest Live. This week the band wraps up their look at the rehearsal process, sharing footage of Brian May and Roger Taylor at soundcheck for a 2012 concert in Kyiv, Ukraine.

The rare and unseen footage gives fans a peak at the important few hours the band has at the venue before the show, revealing how they use that time to make sure everything is ready to go for showtime. It features clips of them rehearsing the track “39” from A Night at the Opera.

The show was a particularly important one for the band, as it was their first full concert with new frontman Adam Lambert. It took place at Kyiv’s Independence Square, where they performed in front of more than 35,000 fans, as well as a TV audience.

