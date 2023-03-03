‘Queen The Greatest Live’ episode seven: “Flash and the Hero”

Queen Productions Ltd.

Season two of Queen The Greatest Live continues, with this week’s episode titled “Flash and the Hero.”

Episode seven once again focuses on the opening of the show, this time the band’s January 5, 1982 concert at Milton Keynes Bowl in the U.K. It shows how Queen got the audience going with their one-two punch opening number, a medley of their songs “Flash” and “The Hero.”

The band builds excitement in the crowd by playing “Flash,” from the 1980 film Flash Gordon, over the PA system as they take the stage, and then launch into “The Hero,” the second track from the film’s soundtrack.

Queen’s Milton Keynes show was part of the 30-date European Hot Space Tour. Queen On Fire – Live at the Bowl was released on DVD/CD back in 2004.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.