Queen The Greatest Live episode six looks at “Now I’m Here”

Queen Production Ltd.

Queen is back with another peek behind the scenes with the latest episode of their weekly YouTube series Queen The Greatest Live. After last week’s episode focused on picking the right opening number, this week they look at one of their go-to openers, the song “Now I’m Here.”

The episode features four live performances of the 1974 track, from the Sheer Heart Attack album, which has appeared on more Queen set lists than any other song.

Two of the live performances feature Freddie Mercury performing the song, one at the London Rainbow in 1974 and another at the London Hammersmith in 1975. The other two feature Adam Lambert and were shot at Summer Sonic, Tokyo, in 2014 and at the band’s Rhapsody Over London show in 2022.

