‘Queen The Greatest Live’ episode two shares footage of Live Aid rehearsals

Queen is out with the latest installment of their yearlong YouTube series Queen The Greatest Live, which, like episode one, focuses on the band’s rehearsals.

Queen The Greatest Live – Episode 2: “Rehearsals – Part 2” delves into the work that led to the band’s iconic 1985 set at Live Aid at Wembley Stadium in London. The episode cuts between rehearsal and live footage of such songs as “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Radio Ga Ga” and more.

Queen’s 17-minute Live Aid set is considered by many to be one of the greatest live performances in history. Other songs performed during the historic concert include “Hammer to Fall,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “We Will Rock You” and “We Are The Champions.”

