Queen Tributes Frontline Workers With “You Are The Champions”

Queen + Adam Lambert are paying tribute to healthcare workers on the front lines, declaring “You Are The Champions”. Brian May, Roger Taylor, and Adam Lambert released a special performance of Queen’s iconic “We Are The Champions”, changing it to “You Are The Champions” and including footage of healthcare workers around the globe. The song – which the band recorded on their phones – has already raised more than $4.5 million, with all proceeds going to the World Health Organization’s pandemic efforts. What’s the best way the rest of us can show appreciation for healthcare workers? Is anyone in your family working on the front lines?