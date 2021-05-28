Queen’s best-selling ‘Greatest Hits’ getting “collector’s edition” reissue

Snowdon/Â© Queen Productions Ltd.jpg

To mark its 40th anniversary, Queen‘s 1981 Greatest Hits album is being freshened up for a new series of releases.

The album’s stayed on the Billboard 200 album chart for a whopping 439 weeks. It’s also the best-selling album of all time in the U.K.: It’s spent over 900 weeks on the charts there, and it’s estimated that one in four households own a copy.

A new collector’s edition Greatest Hits CD, due out July 2, will feature a new slipcase cover. It’ll also be available as a limited-edition cassette. Those will be available everywhere and you can pre-order them now.

But wait, there’s more: You’ll be able to buy four limited-edition color cassettes, each tied to a band member, at the Queen online store: frosted aqua for Freddie Mercury, pink for Brian May, green for Roger Taylor and blue for John Deacon. There’s also a collection of special Greatest Hits merchandise.

Sadly, a bundle including all the cassettes, plus a version of the CD that includes a print personally signed by May and Taylor, appears to be sold out, as there were only 1,000 of those made available.

In other Queen news, the latest episode of Queen the Greatest, a 50-week YouTube series celebrating the band’s greatest moments, is online. Called Queen: 1977 We Will Rock You (Part 1) — Rocking the World, it features a new interview with Brian May recalling the creation of “We Will Rock You.”

In the interview, May explains, “We wanted to speak to our audience and tell them they were part of us…and, I could hear the stamps in my head, I could hear the claps, I could hear that beat.”

