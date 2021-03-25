Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" becomes first song by a British band to be RIAA-certified Diamond

Hollywood Records

Mama mia, mama mia! Queen‘s epic 1975 hit “Bohemian Rhapsody” has just been certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America for amassing more than 10 million in sales and stream equivalents in the U.S. This makes Queen the first British band ever to achieve RIAA Diamond status for an individual song.

“This is incredible news,” says Queen guitarist Brian May. “At times like this I have to pinch myself to be sure it’s real. All those wild dreams we had — this is beyond any of them. Huge thanks to all who have believed in us over the years.”

Adds drummer Roger Taylor, “It’s a wonderful and gratifying thought to know the song has reached out and connected with so many people! We thank you all…onwards.”

The Diamond honor is just the latest of many achievements for the Freddie Mercury-penned “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which became Queen’s first top-10 hit in the U.S. in ’75. It peaked at #9 on the Billboard Hot 100, and also became the group’s first single to reach #1 on the U.K. chart that year. The tune returned to the top of the U.K. singles chart in 1991 while also ascending to #2 on the U.S. tally that year, propelled by its appearance in the hit film comedy Wayne’s World.

In 2004, “Bohemian Rhapsody” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, and in 2019, the song’s official video became the first pre-1990s music video to pass one billion views on YouTube. The tune also has been named the most-streamed track of the 20th century.

In related news, Queen’s Platinum Collection, Vol. 1-3 compilation, which includes “Bohemian Rhapsody” and many other classic tunes by the band, has just been certified five-times Platinum by the RIAA.

