Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” reaches 2 billion streams on Spotify

Hollywood Records/EMI

Queen has just reached a new milestone. The band announced on social media that their classic track “Bohemian Rhapsody” has just reached 2 billion views on Spotify.

The almost six-minute “Bohemian Rhapsody” was the lead single off the band’s 1975 album, A Night at the Opera, and went on to sell over 6 million copies worldwide.

The song had a resurgence in popularity in 1992 after appearing in the film Wayne’s World. After the release of the 2018 Queen biopic, also named Bohemian Rhapsody, the song became the most streamed song of the 20th century and was certified Diamond by the Recording Academy.

