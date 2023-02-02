Queen’s Brian May feels “violated” after being hacked

Sven Hoogerhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Brian May says he feels violated after hackers got into several of his accounts. The Queen guitarist took to Instagram to reveal that not only have his TikTok and Twitter accounts been hacked, his email account has been, as well.

“Basically, I wasted the whole day today trying to reclaim my stuff, without much success to be honest,” he shares in a video to his followers. “I spend my life trying to earn an honest living I suppose and trying to do some good in the world and bring some joy to people. But this guy just wants to spend his days making my life a misery. So I don’t really get it; I think it is kind of sad.”

May says he does have someone working on fixing the matter, but notes, “It has done a lot of damage to me, it also makes me feel really, I guess, violated. It’s a very uncomfortable feeling.”

And what’s worse, Brian says in the caption of the video the hacker has been “scamming kids with fraudulent offers of cheap laptops, pretending to be me.” He warns folks to be careful.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.