Queen’s Brian May gives fans insight into how they perfect their live show

Queen has been touring with Adam Lambert since 2011, but they are still working on perfecting their performance, as proven by a recent clip guitarist Brian May shared on Instagram.

The video was shot at the band’s Rhapsody Tour stop in Boston, Monday, October 16, and it shows May’s reaction to Lambert singing the final line in the Queen classic “Somebody To Love.” It seems this time Lambert’s delivery of the line was adjusted after a suggestion from May.

“Adam sings our songs in his own unique way, bringing in lots of new ideas and adding sometimes amazing extensions of the vocal lines,” May explains. “Well, there’s one point in the song which all our fans know very well,” referring to the moment where fans finish the line, “somebody tooooooo.”

May says Lambert usually extends it so it doesn’t sound like the original Freddie Mercury recording, and he believes that left the audience unsure how to sing along.

“So I suggested to Adam that, as an experiment, he might try singing the end of the line completely straight, to give a clear cue to the audience. He tried it for the first time tonight, and this is the result,” he says.

It all worked out, which is why you can see May telling Adam, “not bad” with a laugh. Lambert then goes on to improvise all he wants, much to May’s delight.

“So in my face you see my admiration and enjoyment of this moment – in which we’re all clearly finding a new joy !!!” he shares.

Queen + Adam Lambert’s Rhapsody Tour hits Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Wednesday, October 18. A complete list of dates can be found at queenonline.com.

