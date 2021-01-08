Queen's Brian May launching new perfume to benefit his wildlife charity

Courtesy of Queen

It looks like 2021 will be a better-smelling year, thanks to Queen guitarist Brian May. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is teaming up with Sergio Momo, founder of the Xerjoff perfume company, to launch a new limited-edition fragrance called Save Me.

According to a post on May’s official website, sales of the perfume will benefit Save Me Trust, a charity Brian co-founded that focuses on protecting wild animals. The rocker and Momo will both take part in a special online event promoting Save Me at shop.livescale.tv that’s scheduled to stream on Friday, Janary 8, at 1 p.m. ET.

May has posted a series of photos on his website showing that he’s signed a bunch of Save Me perfume bottles that likely will available for purchase soon. One pic shows that the fragrance’s ingredients include pink pepper, jasmine, cyclamen, chamomile, tuberose, mimosa, ylang ylang, gardenia, sandalwood and musk.

By Matt Friedlander

