Queen’s Brian May on the Freddie Mercury auction: “I can’t look”

Personal items belonging to the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury are currently up for auction at Sotheby’s, and the rocker’s bandmate Brian May doesn’t sound too happy about it.

May revealed his feelings about the auction in a sentimental post on Instagram, next to a picture of Freddie playing guitar.

“Inescapably thinking so much about Freddie in these strange days,” he wrote. “At the time this photo was taken I’m sure it didn’t seem very important to see Freddie’s fingers dancing on my own home-made guitar. Now it summons up waves of affection and great memories. He is so missed.”

May then noted he was about to headline a speaking engagement in front of a group of farmers, adding that at the same time, “Freddie’s most intimate personal effects, and writings that were part of what we shared for so many years, will go under the hammer, to be knocked down to the highest bidder and dispersed forever.”

He added, “I can’t look. To us, his closest friends and family, it’s too sad.”

Day one of the Sotheby’s Freddie Mercury: A World of his Own auction kicked off Wednesday, September 6, bringing in $15.4 million. A second live auction is happening Thursday, September 7, with a third scheduled for Friday, September 8. There are also three online auctions that run until September 13. More info can be found at Sothebys.com.

