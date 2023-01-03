Queen’s Brian May receives knighthood in 2023 Honours List

Denis Pellerin

Brian May is starting a new year with a new title.

The Queen guitarist was knighted as part of the 2023 New Year’s Honours List, the first from King Charles. Considered one of the highest-ranking awards in the British honors system, May is being recognized for his services to music and his charity work.

“I’m happy and grateful to receive this honor,” 75-year-old May shared in response. “I will regard the knighthood not so much as a reward, but more as a charge — a commission — for me to continue to fight for justice — to be a voice for those who have no voice.” He added, “I will endeavor to be worthy — to be that Knight in Shining Armor.”

Having earned a PhD in astrophysics from Imperial College London in 2007, and being made Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2005, Brian’s full title is now Sir Brian Harold May CBE.

