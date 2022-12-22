Queen’s Brian May teases new music

Aldara Zarraoa/Redferns

Brian May is teasing fans with some new music. The Queen guitarist shared a video on social media of him playing the guitar, writing, “This is a tease for something nice which is coming in January.”

In the caption, he notes, “This is what’s known in the trade as a ‘STING’ … and hopefully it will ring a bell with you guys early next year – when all will be revealed. I love going in the studio to make something new – like starting to write words on a crisp new sheet of paper … and in the studio I get lost.” He adds, “For a few moments, I’m immersed in the music we’re fashioning, and that is my entire world.”

Brian then shared a hopeful note about the coming year, writing, “From now on, for those of us in the currently frozen Northern Hemisphere of the Earth, the days get longer, the Sun warms our skin, and Spring is already flexing her wings. Onward!”

