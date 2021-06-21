Queen’s Brian May to reissue all of his solo albums, starting with his 1992 debut, ‘Back to the Light’

Neal Preston Â© Queen Productions Ltd.

Queen guitarist Brian May is planning to reissue his solo back catalog, starting with his solo debut, Back to the Light, which originally was released in the U.K. in 1992 and in the U.S. in ’93.

In a recent Instagram post, May explains that he’s planning “to make all my ‘oeuvre’ available — all beautifully restored, augmented, remastered, and hopefully irresistible to a whole new generation!”

Brian also hinted that the reissues will be released under the moniker the “Brian May Gold Series.”

May shares more details about his plans to reissue his out-of-print solo albums in a new interview with Guitar Player magazine.

Regarding Back to the Light, he reports, “I’m working night and day right now to bring back this album…It’s quite tricky under lockdown — but it will soon be ready — all remastered and polished and with a nice little package of bonus tracks.”

Arriving in the wake of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury‘s death in November 1991, Back to the Light was very successful in the U.K., peaking at #6 on the albums charts and yielding three top-20 singles — “Driven by You,” “Too Much Love Will Kill You” and the title track.

May tells Guitar Player that he initially considered reissuing his solo albums together in a box set, then decided to put them out one by one.

He says of the Back to the Light reissue, “We’ve unearthed a few outtakes and bits and pieces, and I’m writing some new retrospective liner notes. And we remastered it to make it what it needs to be in the 21st century.”

Reflecting on handling lead vocals on the album, May maintains, “I never became the greatest singer in the world, but I did get good enough to express the emotions I was feeling at the time.”

