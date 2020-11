Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy says that if there’s a second season of the series she’s ready to work. When asked in an interview about a second season Taylor-Joy said, “I adore the character, and I would certainly come back if I was asked to, but I do think we leave Beth in a good place.” Since its premiere, the Netflix series has gained fans from the chess world and those just learning about chess. Do you want a second season of The Queen’s Gambit?