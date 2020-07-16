Queen's 'Greatest Hits' becomes third album to spend 900 weeks on UK albums chart's top 100

Parlophone

Queen has reached an impressive U.K. chart milestone with their 1981 Greatest Hits album. The compilation has become the third album ever to surpass 900 weeks on the country’s Official Albums Chart Top 100 tally.

According to the Official Charts Company, the only other albums that have spent more weeks in the top 100 of the chart’s are ABBA‘s Gold compilation and Bob Marley & The Wailers‘ 1984 best-of, Legend, which have notched 949 and 933 weeks, respectively, on the tally.

Queen’s Greatest Hits remains the best-selling album in U.K. history, having sold more than six million copies in the band’s homeland. Among the hits featured on the collection are “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Killer Queen,” “You’re My Best Friend,” “Somebody to Love,” “We Are the Champions,” “We Will Rock You,” and the group’s classic collaboration with David Bowie, “Under Pressure.”

Greatest Hits spent four weeks at #1 on the Official Albums Chart. It currently sits at #16 on the list, and likely will hit 902 weeks on the tally’s top 100 when the next survey is published.

Queen also will celebrate another milestone this week: This Saturday, July 18, is the 50th anniversary of the group’s first concert in London, which took place at Imperial College.

By Matt Friedlander

