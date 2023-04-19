Queen’s “I Want It All” reaches 100 million views on YouTube

Hollywood Records

Queen has reached another milestone on YouTube. Guitarist Brian May revealed on social media that the video for the band’s track “I Want It All” has reached 100 million views on YouTube.

He captioned the post, “Thanks, folks, for giving us it ALL !!!”

“I Want It All” isn’t the first Queen tune to reach at least 100 million YouTube views. “We Will Rock You” has over 500 million, while “We Are the Champions” has over 200 million views and “Bohemian Rhapsody” has over 1.6 billion.

“I Want It All” was the first single off Queen’s 1989 studio album The Miracle. It reached number three on the U.K. singles chart, as well as the Billboard Album Rock Tracks chart.

