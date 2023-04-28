Queen’s Roger Taylor Discusses Possibility Of Son Drumming For Foo Fighters

A rumor that’s been making the rounds claims Rufus “Tiger” Taylor – the son of Queen’s Roger Taylor and the drummer for The Darkness – will be taking over for the late Taylor Hawkins in the Foo Fighters. And Rufus’ dad says he couldn’t think of a better person for the job.

“Well, Rufus is phenomenal,” Taylor says. “He’s turned into this scary, great drummer with The Darkness. My son, he’s just annoyingly powerful and he’s become very, very good. I can’t say any more!”

Although Rufus Taylor has performed with the Foo Fighters at two gigs, neither party has said whether the position is permanent. And if the older Taylor knows, he isn’t saying one way or the other. “He does play brilliantly with them,” the Queen drummer says. “He knows all their stuff, knows them all very well. He did play ‘Best of You’ with the Foos, and it was phenomenal at Wembley, and at The Forum in L.A. What exactly is happening now, I don’t know.”

Who would you like to see take over for Taylor Hawkins?