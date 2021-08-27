Queen’s Roger Taylor duets with KT Tunstall on first single from his upcoming solo album

UMe

Queen drummer Roger Taylor recently announced plans to release his first solo album in over eight years, Outsider, on October 1, and now the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has premiered the first single from the record, “We’re All Just Trying to Get By.”

The track features guest vocals by award-winning Scottish singer/songwriter KT Tunstall, and is available now as a digital download and via streaming services.

You also can check out a music video for the tune at Taylor’s official YouTube channel. The clip features footage of Roger in a recording studio singing and playing piano and slide guitar — but not the drums — and Tunstall singing her parts separately.

Taylor wrote the dreamy pop tune during the COVID-19 lockdown while reflecting on what ties all living things together.

“I tried to highlight the great things in life,” he explains. “It’s the simplest statement, really. It’s what every life force on Earth is doing: just trying to get by and proliferate and exist. That’s all we are trying to do, from plants to animals to humans, trying to survive…Also, of course, we are in the middle of a bloody pandemic.”

Regarding Tunstall’s participation in the recording, Roger notes, “The track was all finished, and it was suggested it might be nice if we got KT involved…I love what she did, I think it really adds to the track…She’s a very talented singer and musician, and it’s lovely to have her on the track.”

Adds Tunstall, “What a pleasure to work with such a brilliant writer and musical hero.”

Outsider, which can be pre-ordered now, is available on CD, as a vinyl LP and on cassette.

Taylor will promote the album on a U.K. solo tour in October.

Here’s Outsider‘s full track list:

“Tides”

“I Know, I Know, I Know”

“More Kicks”

“Absolutely Anything”

“Gangsters Are Running This World”

“We’re All Just Trying to Get By” — featuring KT Tunstall

“Gangsters Are Running This World” (Purple Version)

“Isolation”

“The Clapping Song”

“Outsider”

“Foreign Sand” (English Mix)

“Journey’s End”

