Queen's Roger Taylor releases new solo tune, "Isolation"; new Freddie Mercury-inspired merch line debuts

Nightjar Productions Ltd.; Courtesy of Hard Rock International

Queen drummer Roger Taylor has released a new original solo song titled “Isolation” that we can only assume was inspired by life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taylor played all of the instruments and handled all vocals on the track, which is available now as a digital download and via streaming services. You also can check it out at Roger’s official YouTube channel.

The slow-paced tune, which boasts an acoustic glam-rock feel, kicks off with Taylor singing, “So here we sit in isolation/We calm our fears, we’re marking time/An endless tide of information/We find our feet, we’re doing fine.”

In other Queen-related news, a new line of Freddie Mercury-inspired merchandise is available for purchase now at the Hard Rock online store. The collection was created as part of Hard Rock International’s long-running partnership with The Mercury Phoenix Trust, the charity founded in Freddie’s memory by Taylor, Queen guitarist Brian May and the band’s manager, Jim Beach, to raise money for the fight against HIV/AIDS.

The new merch, released in conjunction with Pride Month, includes t-shirts, pins, hats and more, as well as a host of co-branded events. The collection is named of one of Hard Rock’s core mottos, “All Is One,” and the items feature the silhouette of Mercury and a rainbow design.

“As a brand committed to honoring our core mottoes and philanthropic values, we are thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with The Mercury Phoenix Trust by offering a Pride merchandise collection highlighting our passion for celebrating equality,” says Hard Rock International executive Benito Mendez. “Throughout Pride Month and beyond, Hard Rock remains dedicated to supporting the important work done by foundations like The Mercury Phoenix Trust.”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.