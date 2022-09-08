Queen’s Roger Taylor releasing live album documenting 2021 UK solo tour

UMe

In October 2021, Queen drummer Roger Taylor toured the U.K. in support of his new latest album, Outsider. A collection of performances from the trek is set to be released on September 30.

The Outsider Tour Live will be available as a two-CD set, as a two-LP package and via digital formats.

The 22-track album includes versions of Queen’s “These Are the Days of Our Lives,” “Rock It (Prime Jive),” “Tenement Funster,” “Under Pressure,” “I’m In Love with My Car” and “Radio Ga Ga,” as well as covers of Led Zeppelin‘s “Rock ‘n’ Roll” and David Bowie‘s “Heroes.”

It also features performances of songs from 2021’s Outsider and Taylor’s earlier solo records. The performances were taken from eight of the 14 concerts Roger played on the trek, including the tour finale in London.

Queen guitarist Brian May made a surprise guest appearance at the show, joining Taylor and his solo band for renditions of Little Richard‘s “Tutti Frutti” and Queen’s “A Kind of Magic,” both of which are on the record.

The Outsider Tour Live can be preordered now. Physical versions, as well as special exclusive bundles, can be purchased at Queen’s online store.

A performance of Taylor’s 1999 solo tune “Surrender,” which includes vocals by his solo band member Tina Keys, has been released as the lead single from the live album via digital services.

Taylor has dedicated the album to the memory of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, referring to him as “My wonderful brother who brought sunshine into all our lives.”

Here’s full track list of the album’s two-CD version:

CD 1

“Strange Frontier” — Live from London

“Tenement Funster” — Live from London

“We’re All Just Trying to Get By” — Live from Plymouth

“A Nation of Haircuts” — Live from Guilford

“These Are the Days of Our Lives” — Live from Norwich

“Up” — Live from Bournemouth

“Gangsters Are Running This World” — Live from Plymouth

“Absolutely Anything” — Live from Norwich

“Surrender” — Live from Bournemouth

“Man On Fire” — Live from London

“Rock It (Prime Jive)” — Live from London

“Under Pressure” — Live from London

“Say It’s Not True” — Live from Bexhill

CD 2

“I’m In Love with My Car” — Live from Guilford

“Outsider” — Live from Plymouth

“More Kicks” — Live from Guilford

“Foreign Sand” — Live from Plymouth

“Tutti Frutti” — Live from London

“A Kind of Magic” — Live from London

“Rock ‘n’ Roll” — Live from Newcastle

“Heroes” — Live from Coventry

“Radio Ga Ga” — Live from Guilford

