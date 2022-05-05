Queen’s ‘The Platinum Collection’ compilation to be released as six-disc, colored-vinyl set in June

Hollywood Records

Queen‘s triple compilation The Platinum Collection, which gathers together all three volumes of the band’s official Greatest Hits albums, will be released on vinyl for the first time on June 17.

The six-LP collection will feature Greatest Hits, Greatest Hits II and Greatest Hits III as half-speed-mastered two-disc sets, with each LP pressed on a different-colored 180-gram vinyl disc and housed in an individually designed sleeve. The package will offer new artwork and will include an exclusive 24-page photo book.

First released in the U.S. in 2002 as a three-CD set, The Platinum Collection has been certified five-times Platinum by the RIAA.

Here’s a look at the individual compilations included in the retrospective:

— Greatest Hits got its initial release in 1981, and features classic Queen songs spanning from 1974 to 1980. The album has been RIAA-certified nine-times Platinum in the U.S. and is the best-selling album ever in the U.K.

— Greatest Hits II was first released in 1991 and has sold 19 million copies worldwide. It arrived shorty before the death of Queen singer Freddie Mercury and boasts highlights of the band’s catalog from 1981 to 1991.

— Greatest Hits III was originally released in 1999, and features songs from Queen’s Made in Heaven album issued after Mercury death, solo tunes by Freddie and guitarist Brian May, rarities, the group’s collaborations with other artists, and more.

You can pre-order the vinyl version of The Platinum Collection now.

In related news, a companion book titled Queen — The Platinum Collection: Complete Scores Collector’s Edition, a hardcover volume featuring full-band transcriptions for almost 50 classic songs by the British rock legends, is available for pre-order now at HalLeonard.com.

Here’s the full track list of The Platinum Collection vinyl edition:

Greatest Hits

LP 1 — Side A

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Another One Bites the Dust”

“Killer Queen”

“Fat Bottomed Girls”

LP 1 — Side B

“Bicycle Race”

“You’re My Best Friend”

“Don’t Stop Me Now”

“Save Me”

LP 2 — Side A

“Crazy Little Thing Called Love”

“Somebody to Love”

“Now I’m Here”

“Good Old Fashioned Lover Boy”

LP 2 — Side B

“Play the Game”

“Flash”

“Seven Seas Of Rhye”

“We Will Rock You”

“We Are the Champions”

Greatest Hits II

LP 3 — Side A

“A Kind of Magic”

“Under Pressure” — Queen + David Bowie

“Radio Ga Ga”

“I Want It All”

“I Want to Break Free”

LP 3 — Side B

“Innuendo”

“It’s a Hard Life”

“Breakthru”

“Who Wants to Live Forever”

LP 4 — Side A

“Headlong”

“The Miracle”

“I’m Going Slightly Mad”

“The Invisible Man”

LP 4 — Side B

“Hammer to Fall”

“Friends Will Be Friends”

“The Show Must Go On”

“One Vision”

Greatest Hits III

LP 5 — Side A

Queen + Elton John — “The Show Must Go On” (Live, Theatre National de Chaillot, Paris, 1997)

Queen + David Bowie -– “Under Pressure” (Rah Mix)

Freddie Mercury + Montserrat Caballé -– “Barcelona” (Single Version)

Queen — “Too Much Love Will Kill You”

LP 5 — Side B

George Michael + Queen -– “Somebody to Love” (Live, The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert For AIDS Awareness, Wembley, April 1992)

Queen -– “You Don’t Fool Me”

Queen -– “Heaven For Everyone”

Queen -– “Las Palabras De Amor” (The Words Of Love)

LP 6 — Side A

Brian May -– “Driven by You”

Freddie Mercury -– “Living On My Own”

Queen –- “Let Me Live”

Freddie Mercury -– “The Great Pretender”

Queen -– “Princes Of The Universe”

LP 6 — Side B

Queen + Wyclef Jean -– “Another One Bites the Dust” (Remix)

Queen — “No One but You (Only the Good Die Young)”

Queen — “These Are the Days of Our Lives”

Queen — “Thank God It’s Christmas”

