Queer Eye And The Fab 5 Loft Get The LEGO Treatment

If you love Queer Eye and LEGO’s, you’ll definitely love this! The Fab 5 is getting their very own LEGO characters complete with their trendy loft as an accessory. The model set comes with an item reflective of its respective character’s talent like a salon chair for Jonathan, Karamo’s couch, a kitchen island for Antoni, Tan’s clothing rack, and Bobby’s interior scheme. The LEGO set is available now and season 6 of Queer Eye premieres on Netflix December 31st. Who is your favorite personality from Queer Eye?