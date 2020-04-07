Quibi Is Here. What Can You See?

Quibi officially launches today!

What is Quibi? It’s short-form entertainment. The company says, “Quibi is the first entertainment platform designed specifically for your phone and features original content from Hollywood’s biggest stars and creators. New episodes will be released daily and all episodes are ten minutes or less.”

There are three kinds of Quibi shows. Movies In Chapters features a story in several parts no more than 7 to 10 minutes apiece. Unscripted And Docs highlights more reality programming. Daily Essentials gives you news and information.

Quibi will give you a 90-day free trial and then it’s $4.99 a month with commercials or $7.99 a month without.

Can you afford a new streaming service now? Would you try it out for 90 days?