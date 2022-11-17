QVC – The Shopping Channel – Has A Christmas Movie?

QVC isn’t just a home shopping network anymore . . . they’ve gotten into the very lucrative business of making cheesy, contrived holiday romantic comedies.

Watch the trailer here!

You probably didn’t know this . . . I certainly didn’t . . . but they have a free streaming service called QVC+. And their first Christmas movie, “Holly & the Hot Chocolate”, will premiere on it on Thanksgiving Day.

And it looks bad. Like, REALLY bad. It’s about a food critic with car trouble and a cranky tow truck driver who, of course, find love . . . in a town where a guy sells really good hot chocolate. (???)

David Venable, host of QVC’s “In the Kitchen with David”, plays the hot chocolate vendor, and after the movie premieres, he’ll be selling his special hot chocolate.