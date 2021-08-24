R.E.M. announces 25th anniversary ‘New Adventures in Hi-Fi’ reissue

Craft Recordings

R.E.M. has announced a reissue of the band’s 1996 album New Adventures in Hi-Fi in honor of its 25th anniversary.

The expanded collection, which includes the original album remastered, accompanied by 13 B-sides and rarities, is due out October 29. One of the bonus tracks, an alternate version of the song “Leave,” is available now for digital download.

“I actually might prefer this version to the one that’s on the record,” says frontman Michael Stipe. “Well, I wouldn’t say I prefer it, it just tells a different story with the lyric.”

The reissue also includes a never-before-released “outdoor projection film,” which was displayed on city buildings to promote the album’s original 1996 release, as well as a 52-page book that includes contributions from all four R.E.M. members, plus Radiohead‘s Thom Yorke, Patti Smith and producer Scott Litt.

Originally released September 10, 1996, New Adventures in Hi-Fi came towards the end of R.E.M.’s peak run in the ’90s, when they broke through into rock stardom with 1991’s Out of Time and 1992’s Automatic for the People. Though not quite as commercially successful as Out of Time or Automatic — or even 1994’s Monster — it was still certified Platinum by the RIAA, peaking at #2 on the Billboard 200 and and producing the singles in “E-Bow the Letter,” “Bittersweet Me” and “Electrolite.” “E-Bow the Letter” was a duet with Smith.

New Adventures also marked R.E.M.’s final album with founding drummer Bill Berry, who left the band in 1997.

