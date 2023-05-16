R.E.M. reissuing ‘Around The Sun’ and ‘Collapse Into Now’ on vinyl

Craft Recordings

Two long out of print R.E.M. albums are about to hit stores once more. The band just announced that Around The Sun and Collapse Into Now, both originally released late in the band’s career, will be reissued on vinyl July 14.

Both releases are coming on 180-gram vinyl, with the double album Around the Sun being released in opaque white and Collapse Into Now coming out in milky clear vinyl.

Released in 2004, Around The Sun was R.E.M.’s 13th studio album, and featured such songs as “Leaving New York” and “Aftermath.” Collapse Into Now, released in 2011, was the band’s 15th and final record. It featured singles like “It Happened Today,” “Mine Smell Like Honey” and “Oh My Heart.” R.E.M. broke up six months after the album’s release.

Both albums are available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.