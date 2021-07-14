R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe among artists contributing to The Velvet Underground & Nico tribute album

Verve Records

R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe has contributed a track to a compilation paying tribute to The Velvet Underground and Nico‘s legendary 1967 self-titled debut album.

The record, titled I’ll Be Your Mirror, will be released September 24, and features new versions of The Velvet Underground & Nico‘s 11 songs recorded by various artists. Stipe’s contribution is a rendition of the album’s lead track, “Sunday Morning.”

I’ll Be Your Mirror is available for pre-order now. In advance of the album’s arrival, you can listen to indie-rocker Kurt Vile‘s version of “Run Run Run” now via digital outlets.

The Velvet Underground & Nico was initially a flop, but later came to be considered one of the best records of all time, as well as a massive influence on the what would become punk rock and alternative rock. Even if you’ve never actually heard the album by the Lou Reed-fronted band, you’d surely know it by its iconic Andy Warhol-designed cover artwork, featuring a partially peeled banana on a white background.

Other artists featured on I’ll Be Your Mirror include Iggy Pop, St. Vincent, Sonic Youth‘s Thurston Moore, Primal Scream‘s Bobby Gillespie, Courtney Barnett and The National‘s Matt Berninger.

Here’s the full track list:

“Sunday Morning” — Michael Stipe

“I’m Waiting for the Man” — Matt Berninger

“Femme Fatale” — Sharon Van Etten

“Venus in Furs” — Andrew Bird & Lucius

“Run Run Run” — Kurt Vile

“All Tomorrow’s Parties” — St. Vincent & Thomas Bartlett

“Heroin” — Thurston Moore feat. Bobby Gillespie

“There She Goes Again” — King Princess

“I’ll Be Your Mirror” — Courtney Barnett

“The Black Angel’s Death Song” — Fontaines D.C.

“European Son” — Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney

