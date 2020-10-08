R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe among artists performing at virtual event honoring late Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

R.E.M.‘s Michael Stipe is part of the lineup of performers for an upcoming virtual event in honor of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The program, dubbed “Honor Her Wish,” also is meant to protest President Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Senate pushing through a replacement for Ginsburg prior to this November’s election and subsequent inauguration in January. Ginsburg’s granddaughter told the BBC that the late justice’s most “fervent wish” was that she “not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

Fittingly, the virtual event will take place on October 12, the same day that the Senate confirmation hearings for nominee Amy Coney Barrett are currently set to begin.

Other performers include Kesha, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert band leader Jon Batiste, and Paramore‘s Hayley Williams. Additionally, the event will feature remarks from political figures including Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Stacey Abrams and Elizabeth Warren, actors Regina King and Rosario Dawson, and feminist icon Gloria Steinem.

To watch, you can RSVP now via RBG.live.

By Matt Friedlander

