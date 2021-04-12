R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe to discuss new self-titled photography during YouTube Q&A on Tuesday

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Former R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe has just published a self-titled book of photographic portraits, and he’ll discuss the project during an online discussion that will be streamed at the ICA Milano contemporary-arts foundation‘s official YouTube channel on Tuesday, April 13, starting at 1 p.m. ET.

The book features a front cover photo Stipe took of actor Tilda Swinton, and also includes pics of late beat poet John Giorno, actors Kirsten Dunst and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, singer Beth Ditto, director Gus Van Sant, and model Helena Christensen, among many others.

Michael Stipe is the third in a series of books published by Damiani that collects the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s photos. According to a description of the book, “Michael Stipe explores strength, courage, and vulnerability, pausing the project abruptly due to the covid-19 pandemic. What follows is a lockdown interpretation of a 21st century portrait, with a resolute desire to show our resilience, our humor, our collective fortitude, and our adaptability.”

Those who purchase the book will be able to access audio content via a QR code that will include Stipe discussing the making of the volume, sharing anecdotes and explaining the intention behind the book.

Video clips featuring audio of Stipe discussing the book and the cover photo of Swinton have been posted at ICA Milano’s YouTube channel.

You can purchase the Michael Stipe book at DamianiEditore.com. It’s available as a limited signed-and-numbered Collector’s Edition and a more affordable standard version.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.