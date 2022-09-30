R.E.M.’s Peter Buck & Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic guest on new song from rising Cuban artist Hector Tellez Jr.

Mono Mundo Recordings/Thirty Tigers

R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck and Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic guest on a new single from rising Cuban rock artist Hector Tellez Jr.

The track is called “Silver Blue Jellyfish” and is available now via digital outlets.

“‘Silver Blue Jellyfish’ is a song about hope and how powerful your life can be when you listen to the call of your deepest purpose and how you can inspire others to pursue their desire to lead a life of freedom, love and happiness,” Tellez says.

The collaboration came together after Tellez’s demo found its way to producer Barrett Martin, who played drums in Screaming Trees and the grunge supergroup Mad Season. Upon inviting Tellez to Seattle to record an album, Martin also recruited a few friends, including Buck and Novoselic, to take part, too.

Buck joined Tellez to perform “Silver Blue Jellyfish” during this year’s Hispanic Heritage Awards, which will air Friday on PBS.

Novoselic, meanwhile, performed at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles earlier this week, joining his Nirvana bandmate Dave Grohl, members of Soundgarden and The Pretty Reckless‘ Taylor Momsen ﻿to play two Soundgarden songs.

