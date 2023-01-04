R.E.O. Speedwagon keyboardist Neal Doughty retires from touring

courtesy of REO Speedwagon

R.E.O. Speedwagon has a full schedule of touring ahead of them in 2023, but they will be without keyboardist and founding member Neal Doughty. The 76-year-old Doughty just announced his decision to retire from the road.

“I want everyone to know that it was all that traveling that finally got to me,” he shares. “I always enjoyed playing the shows and looking out to see all the loyal fans who allowed me to do this for so long.”

While Doughty may join the band on select dates, singer Kevin Cronin notes, “It will be a big change to look around and not see Neal behind the keyboards.” He says they “will miss his quick wit and interesting conversation on those long bus rides. But this is what Neal needs, and we support him.”

R.E.O. Speedwagon’s next show is set for January 11 in Thousand Oaks, California, with dates confirmed through August. Check out their tour schedule here.

