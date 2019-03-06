R. Kelly breaks silence in explosive interview, denies sexual abuse charges

R. Kelly broke his silence Tuesday speaking in an explosive interview with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King for the first time since being charged with sexually abusing four people, including three underage girls.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In the interview, an emotional R. Kelly says he is being “assassinated” and denies sexually abusing women and holding them against their will.

“All of them are lying,” Kelly said in interview segments broadcast Wednesday. “I have been assassinated.”

Kelly and his lawyers have consistently denied allegations of sexual assault throughout the years.

The interview lasted an hour and twenty minutes and more footage expected to air Thursday, according to CBS.