R. Kelly Fails to Make Bail Due to Money Problems

R. Kelly, widely held as one of the most successful R&b artists of all time, will now have to spend a second night in jail after being charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse. Kelly has not yet posted his $100,000 bail after his bond was set at $1 million.

“This is someone who should be wealthy at this point in his career,” said Steve Greenberg, Kelly’s attorney. “And through mismanagement – through people, hangers-on and bad contracts, bad deals, bad leases like he had on his studio – he doesn’t really have any money at this point.”

According to court documents, Kelly owed over $169,000 in unpaid child support to his ex-wife as of February 6. Kelly also risked eviction at his Chicago studio last month due to owing more than $166,000 in unpaid rent. These are just some of the money woes that the singer is facing.

In regards to Kelly getting out of jail, Greenberg said, “He’s trying to get it together. He doesn’t have it sitting in the bank.”

