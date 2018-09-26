Rachel Mitchell Tapped to Question Christine Blasey Ford in Senate

An Arizona prosecutor is set to question Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford at tomorrow’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

Rachel Mitchell will do the questioning on behalf of the 11 Republican men on the committee. Mitchell is a registered Republican and has worked for the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for 26 years. She specializes in prosecuting sex crime cases and said in a 2011 interview that she was drawn to those types of cases because of how innocent and vulnerable the victims were. The hearing will be the first time both Kavanaugh and the woman accusing him of sexual assault when he was a teen will testify under oath on the matter. The committee is scheduled to vote Friday on if it will advance Kavanaugh’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court or not.

