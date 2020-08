The Rockettes will not be performing this holiday season in New York City.

Radio City Music Hall’s annual Christmas Spectacular has been canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions.

This is the first time since 1933 that the event has been called off.

All tickets have been refunded. In a glimmer of hope, tickets for next year’s Christmas Spectacular are already on sale.

Have you ever been to see the Rockettes? Was it Christmas time? Will your holiday plans be changed because of coronavirus?