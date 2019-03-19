Rain and Winds Raking Across South Florida

Keep an umbrella handy today as showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

South Florida will continue to see rain through tonight.
The National Weather Service says the area will receive two to three inches, with up to six inches possible in some areas.
Particularly heavy rains are expected in areas east of I-95. Fort Lauderdale has a 90-percent chance for rain today.

High pressure building to the North will tighten the pressure gradient.
Gusty E-NE winds 20-30+ mph will increase seas to 7-9′ through Wednesday Morning.
Rough choppy seas along with a high rip current risk are expected.
Breezy with Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Lows in the low 60’s and highs in the low 70’s.
Drier air begins to move in Wednesday with rain chances lowering to 40%.

