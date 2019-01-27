Rain to Give Way to Sunshine This Week

According to forecasters, a large plume of moisture will continue to blanket our region with up to four inches of rain in some areas.

High temperatures will linger in the upper 60s throughout Sunday. In addition, northerly winds will range from 10 to 15 miles per hour.

There is a slight potential of severe weather for the remainder of Sunday and into Monday. The area to watch is southern Palm Beach County. The main concern is damaging wind gusts and the possibility of an isolated tornado or waterspout.

Showers could affect the Monday morning commute, with conditions expected to clear by the afternoon. The forecast for Tuesday through Thursday shows the sun returning, with daytime temperatures ranging in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The soggy weather has forced the closure of the South Florida Fair for Sunday, in addition to the International Polo Club in Wellington.