Rainn Wilson Changed His Name To What?!

Some celebrities try to raise awareness about climate change by posting on social media. Some attend rallies. Some organize benefits, or even start their own non-profits.

But Rainn Wilson from “The Office” just took it to another level, by changing his name to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson.

It doesn’t sound like he changed it LEGALLY, which would have been even more hardcore. But he says, quote, “This is not a joke, I’m as serious as the melting Arctic, which amplifies global risks including extreme weather events around the globe.”

“Rainnfall” is trying to send a message to the COP27 climate change conference that kicks off in Egypt this week.

Quote, “The Arctic is melting at millions of liters per second, yet this problem can’t seem to make a name for itself, so it’s up to us to make a name for it.”

(Hollywood Reporter)